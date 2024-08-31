Global site navigation

2027: How Atiku Can Secure PDP Presidential Ticket, Top Chieftain Discloses Only Option
Politics

2027: How Atiku Can Secure PDP Presidential Ticket, Top Chieftain Discloses Only Option

by  Esther Odili 2 min read
  • PDP chieftain Dare Glintstone Akinniyi has explained how Atiku Abubakar can secure the party's presidential ticket in the 2027 general election
  • Akinniyi said Atiku will contest for the PDP presidential ticket while noting that political parties don't hand tickets to interested candidates, they vie for it
  • Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on Saturday, August 31, Akinniyi also criticised PDP's attempt to zone the presidential ticket to a particular region, an opposition

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, the spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Group, said the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar cannot secure the party's presidential ticket without contesting for it.

PDP's ticket: Atiku told what to do ahead of the 2027 election
PDP chieftain speaks on party's ticket, Atiku's chances ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar
Source: Facebook

Akinniyi: "Candidates should contest for PDP ticket"

The PDP chieftain maintained that no serious political party grants a presidential ticket to an individual without a contest.

He emphasized that the ticket must be contested for by all interested candidates.

Recall that a chieftain of the PDP, Olabode George, suggested that Atiku should wait until 2031 to run for president again.

George, in a statement on Wednesday, August 28, emphasised that after President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight-year tenure, the South should be allowed to complete its own eight-year term before power returns to the North.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Saturday, August 31, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, said Atiku remains a strong and qualified contender for the presidency if he decides to run.

Akinniyi however questioned zoning of the presidential position when the party is currently in opposition.

The PDP chieftain told Legit.ng that:

"No serious minded political party gives any individual, the Presidential 'Ticket', you must contest for it. If the party zones it to a region, then we will all abide. But how do you zone a position, when you are in the opposition?"
"Atiku Abubakar is eminently qualified to contest, if he is interested in running for President."

