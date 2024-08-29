Former APC national publicity secretary Timi Frank has tackled PDP leader and chieftain Bode George for warning Atiku Abubakar against contesting the 2027 presidency

Timi Frank said the PDP leader did not have the capacity to determine who would be Nigeria's president or the fate of Atiku, the 2023 presidential candidate of the leading opposition

Recall that Bode George recently told the former vice president that he should wait till 2031 before contesting for Nigerian president again

Timi Frank, a former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has criticized Chief Olabode George, the former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for claiming that Atiku Abubakar will not be President in 2027.

Frank, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, August 29, accused George of living in self-delusion and ego trip, stating that he lacks the power to determine the fate of Atiku, the PDP 2023 presidential candidate, and who will be Nigeria's next President.

Timi Frank fired Bode George over the attack on Atiku

Source: Twitter

George had previously stated that Atiku should wait till 2031 to contest again, insisting that a Southerner must occupy the office from 2023 to 2031.

"You can't stop Atiku" - Frank tells George

Frank reminded George that he is not God and cannot decide Atiku's fate or future if he decides to run for Presidency in 2027. He questioned the PDP leader's ability to make such claims, given his past conviction and acquittal by the Supreme Court in 2013.

The APC chieftain accused George of making false predictions, including claiming that Tinubu would not win the 2023 presidential election.

Recall that George had once vowed to renounce his Nigerian citizenship and go on self-exile to Ghana if Tinubu became President, but APC Frank told George to publicly apologize to Tinubu for his 2023 political misjudgments to seek forgiveness and patronage.

He added that if God says Atiku will be President in 2027, no one, including George, can annul it.

Source: Legit.ng