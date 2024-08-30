Former Senator Shehu Sani has urged northern politicians aspiring to contest against President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election to wait till 2031

According to Sani, the 2027 presidential race should be between Tinubu, Peter Obi or former President Goodluck Jonathan

The PDP chieftain then urged Atiku Abubakar and other political elites aspiring to contest in the 2027 presidential election to wait till 2031, when it will be the turn of the north

Shehu Sani, the former senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the Eighth National Assembly, has shared his view about the 2027 presidential election and President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid.

According to the activist, the Nigerian constitution permeates every Nigerian to contest the poll, irrespective of their region.

Shehu Sani speaks on the 2027 presidential election Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @ShehuSani, @atiku

Source: Twitter

"Wait to 2031": Sani tells Atiku, others

However, Sani suggested that the 2027 presidential election should be a Southern game, advising the northern aspirants to wait till 2031 before contesting.

According to Sani, the presidential election could be between President Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, or former President Goodluck Jonathan. This would follow the principle of rotation of power, promoting national unity and peace.

Sani, in an interview with The Punch, then made a case for President Tinubu, adding that they supported the north in the past, and it's now time for reciprocation.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain urged the former vice president Atiku Abubakar, who has shown interest in contesting the 2027 presidential election, to wait until 2027, when power will be shifted to the north, to respect the rotation formula principle.

Shehu Sani urged Tinubu to focus on governance

He advises Tinubu's camp to focus on good governance, addressing insecurity, poverty, and education in the north. This would ensure his re-election in 2027 and benefit the North in the long run.

Sani emphasizes that northern political elites' desperation to return to power is driven by personal reasons, not the North's interest. He hopes the North will respect the principle of rotation of power and allow the South to complete their 8 years in office.

The activist believes addressing key issues in Northern Nigeria will secure Tinubu's re-election and promote national unity.

Source: Legit.ng