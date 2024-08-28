Bode George has sent a crucial message to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, days after a group announced his 2027 presidential bid

The PDP chieftain maintained that Atiku must wait till 2031 to run for president noting that Buhari, a northerner spent eight years and a Southerner must occupy the seat in 2027

George also cleared the air on Atiku getting the PDP's presidential ticket in the next general election

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Bode George, a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has insisted that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar must wait until 2031 to contest for president again.

Bode George speaks on why Atiku or northerner will not get PDP presidential ticket in 2027. Photo credit: Bode George, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng recalled that Atiku, the PDP flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, lost to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tinubu emerged as the winner of the election, Atiku came second, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party came third.

Bode George to Atiku: “Presidency won’t return to north in 2027”

But on Wednesday, August 28, George, in a statement, said that a Southerner must occupy the office of the President and Commander in Chief from 2023 to 2031 “because that is the reality of our country, PDP constitution, and our polity.”

According to him, the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, a northerner from Katsina state, just left office after ruling for eight years, The Punch reported.

George also noted that the PDP would field a southern candidate; indicating Atiku would not get the party's presidential ticket in 2027.

Buttressing his point, George urged Atiku to consider retiring from active politics, The Cable reported.

“Even in 2027, Atiku will be 81 years and this is the time for him to embrace the President Joe Biden concept of allowing the younger generation to run for the highest office in the land.

“I have nothing personal against Alhaji Abubakar. He is my friend but the truth must be told. By 2027, by God’s Grace, I will also be in my 80s.

“So, what am I looking for in public office as an octogenarian? The same principle should apply to Alhaji Abubakar.

“We all saw what American President, Joe Biden, did recently when he stepped down for Kamala Harris to contest the November presidential election.

“That is the hallmark of a statesman. Alhaji Abubakar should do same so that in 2027, PDP will field a southerner as presidential candidate,” George, a former military governor of Ondo State, said.

Read more about Atiku, Bode George here:

“Only God”: Group announces Atiku’s 2027 presidential bid

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a group confirmed that the former Vice President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar will be contesting for the nation's hottest seat in 2027.

The Nigerian Youths for Atiku (NYFA) also disclosed the identity of who can stop Atiku from contesting for the presidency in the next general election.

Legit.ng reported that Atiku contested in 2023, and came second, after a major defeat by Bola Tinubu who came first and was elected as Nigeria's 16th president.

Source: Legit.ng