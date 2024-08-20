A group has confirmed that the former Vice President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar will be contesting for the nation's hottest seat in 2027

The Nigerian Youths for Atiku (NYFA) also disclosed the identity of who can stop Atiku from contesting for the presidency in the next general election

Legit.ng reported that Atiku contested in 2023, and came second, after a major defeat by Bola Tinubu who came first and was elected as Nigeria's 16th president

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

A support group for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the Nigerian Youths for Atiku (NYFA), said only God can stop him from contesting and winning the 2027 presidential election.

Support group declares Atiku's 2027 presidential bid unstoppable. Shares strategy. Photo credit: Atiku, Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

2027 presidency: group rallies support for Atiku

NYFA's director of publicity, Dare Dada, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, August 20, in Lagos.

According to Dada, the NYFA on Saturday, August 17, in Ekiti State, met with the leaderships of some other support groups, drawn from over 28 states of the federation, to begin a strategic movement towards the next general election .

As reported by Daily Nigerian, Dada noted that the forum had high hope that Atiku would emerge president to give Nigeria the deserved governance.

“The APC-led government has not done well in assuaging the sufferings of the masses,” he said.

Speaking further, the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also that the forum and other support groups would mobilise the youth en masse to vote Abubakar in the 2027 general elections, Vanguard reported.

Eulogising Abubakar’s virtues, Dada added that Atiku was a philanthropist par excellence and that, apart from being a politician, the former VP was also an entrepreneur and great employer of labour.

“Atiku has a penchant for human capital development; he has demonstrated this in his private life and even as Vice- President when he facilitated the emergence of world- class technocrats to serve during Obasanjo’s tenure,” he said.

Dada reiterated the group’s call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to revisit some policies, to address the country’s economic problems.

Interestingly, Atiku contested for President under the platform of the PDP but was floored by Aiswaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who emerged as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Legit.ng reported earlier that Salihu Lukman, the immediate past national vice chairman of the APC, called on Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankaso to work together against the ruling APC and Bola Tinubu.

Lukman, who recently dumped the APC, noted that the anxiety over the just concluded nationwide protest is enough reason for them to form a merger and unseat Tinubu in 2027.

