Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - The spiritual head of the Inri evangelical church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has said the opposition must form an alliance to defeat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Ayodele in a recent social media post, asked the opposition to build a force and put a candidate forward in the next presidential election.

Primate Ayodele has said Tinubu is not Nigeria's messiah. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

The outspoken cleric said:

“If you want to unseat Tinubu, let there be coalition. Only coalition can unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.”

He continued:

“But Tinubu will not take it easy because Tinubu himself is ready to fight the battle.

“A lot has to be restrategised for the 2027 election to be genuine.”

Watch Primate Ayodele’s video below:

Legit.ng recalls that in May, the federal government dismissed the alleged planned alliance between former vice president Atiku Abubakar and ex-governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi.

According to the presidency, Tinubu is not bothered about the planned alliance, noting that the president was not losing sleep over alliance plots by Atiku and Obi.

Atiku had contested the presidency in 2023 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but lost. Obi also contested as a presidential candidate on the platform of the Labour Party (LP) and came third in the election.

Obi and Atiku have held at least one private meeting in 2024.

Why Atiku may support Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku hinted at working with Obi to defeat President Tinubu and the ruling APC come 2027.

The former vice president said a merger between the PDP and the LP was possible.

Atiku further dismissed the insinuation that the choice of a presidential candidate would frustrate the merger, adding that such an issue would not even arise, as he expressed optimism that the merger would come and stay.

