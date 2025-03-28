Senate President Godswill Akpabio has declared that Kano State is firmly secured for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 elections, citing the influence of key party figures

Akpabio made this assertion on Thursday during a courtesy visit to Basheer Lado, the Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters.

With the presence of key APC figures such as Lado, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, and APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, Akpabio expressed confidence that the ruling party will dominate the polls in Kano, The Cable reported

Akpabio: Kano in the ‘Kitty’ for APCA

kpabio praised the strategic roles played by these political heavyweights in consolidating the APC’s influence in Kano State.

“Ahead of 2027, with the Deputy President of the Senate, the National Chairman of APC, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, and your strategic self, Kano is already in the kitty of APC,” Akpabio stated confidently.

Beyond electoral matters, Akpabio commended Basheer Lado for his efficiency in office, noting that since Lado assumed his position, there have been no leaks of presidential communications to the Senate.

“Let me put on record that since Senator Lado’s assumption of office as Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on National Assembly (Senate Matters), we have not had a single leakage of private communication between the presidency and the Senate,” Akpabio said.

Akpabio speaks of confidentiality in governance

He stressed the importance of confidentiality in governance, warning that information leaks could negatively impact national security.

“In government, there is what we call the right to know. But when government business is conducted on the pages of newspapers and social media through leakages of information, it negatively rubs off on national security,” he added.

Akpabio lauded Lado’s contributions to strengthening cooperation between the executive and the legislature, describing his performance as “unprecedented.”

Lado replies Akpabio over 2027 election claims

Akpabio is a Dependable AllyIn his response, Lado expressed gratitude to Akpabio for his leadership and unwavering support for President Bola Tinubu.

He emphasized the importance of unity between the executive and legislative arms of government, Vanguard reported.

“Mr. Senate President, your presence here is not only symbolic of the harmony between the executive and the legislature; it is a testament to the power of unity, the strength of shared vision, and the boundless possibilities when leadership is anchored on service,” Lado stated.

Akpabio lauded over commitment to Tinubu's govt

He further praised Akpabio’s commitment to Tinubu’s administration and his dedication to advancing the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda.

“In you, Mr. President has found not only a dependable ally but a statesman who understands the delicate art of governance and the importance of cooperation over confrontation,” Lado added.

As the 2027 elections draw closer, Akpabio’s remarks highlight the strategic importance of Kano State in determining the electoral fortunes of the ruling APC.

Former APC chieftain hints on coalition against Tinubu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a former National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, said negotiations are still ongoing on a coalition against President Bola Tinubu.

Lukman said negotiations are nearing completion but have not been finalized.

