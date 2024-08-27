Yusuf Bichi: Alleged Reason Behind Tinubu’s Decision to Sack DSS DG Emerges
- Mixed reactions have continued to trail the sudden removal of Yusuf Bichi as DSS director general
- According to reports, sources disclosed that Bichi's removal is connected to NSA Nuhu Ribadu's efforts to carry out the marching order from the presidency to get rid of terrorists in the nation
- Legit.ng reported that Tinubu removed Bichi as DSS boss on Monday and appointed Adeola Ajayi as his replacement
Fresh facts have surfaced in the polity on the real reason behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's sudden removal of Yusuf Bichi as the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS).
Bichi's sack allegedly linked to Nuhu Ribadu
Sources hinted that President Tinubu was removing anyone who was hindering the efforts of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, to stamp out terrorists.
"Ribadu feels Bichi has been sabotaging his coordinating efforts to carry out the marching order given by the president to rid the country of terrorists and kidnappers," a source disclosed to the Guardian on Monday, August 26.
Bichi replaced by Ajayi as new DSS DG
Recall that Tinubu on Monday, appointed Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi as the director-general (DG) of the DSS.
This is after Bichi, announced his plans to resign from his position, effective Monday, August 26. According to sources within the Yellow House, Bichi has already informed his close allies of his decision and will formally submit his resignation letter to President Bola Tinubu.
Bichi's resignation is a significant development in the country's security leadership. As the head of the DSS, he has played a crucial role in maintaining national security and stability.
Ajayi replaces Yusuf Bichi, an appointee of former president Muhammadu Buhari, who took over the mantle of leadership in 2018.
Adeola Ajayi: DSS reacts as Tinubu appoints new DG
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the DSS declared support for the newly appointed director general, Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi.
The DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, commended Ajayi as a competent and versatile intelligence officer with decades of experience.
Afunanya said Ajayi comes into the new position with experience, capacity and immense goodwill.
