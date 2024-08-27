Mixed reactions have continued to trail the sudden removal of Yusuf Bichi as DSS director general

According to reports, sources disclosed that Bichi's removal is connected to NSA Nuhu Ribadu's efforts to carry out the marching order from the presidency to get rid of terrorists in the nation

Legit.ng reported that Tinubu removed Bichi as DSS boss on Monday and appointed Adeola Ajayi as his replacement

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Fresh facts have surfaced in the polity on the real reason behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's sudden removal of Yusuf Bichi as the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Tinubu sacked Yusuf Bichi as DSS boss, the reason has surfaced. Photo credit: Yusuf Bichi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Bichi's sack allegedly linked to Nuhu Ribadu

Sources hinted that President Tinubu was removing anyone who was hindering the efforts of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, to stamp out terrorists.

"Ribadu feels Bichi has been sabotaging his coordinating efforts to carry out the marching order given by the president to rid the country of terrorists and kidnappers," a source disclosed to the Guardian on Monday, August 26.

Bichi replaced by Ajayi as new DSS DG

Recall that Tinubu on Monday, appointed Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi as the director-general (DG) of the DSS.

This is after Bichi, announced his plans to resign from his position, effective Monday, August 26. According to sources within the Yellow House, Bichi has already informed his close allies of his decision and will formally submit his resignation letter to President Bola Tinubu.

Bichi's resignation is a significant development in the country's security leadership. As the head of the DSS, he has played a crucial role in maintaining national security and stability.

Ajayi replaces Yusuf Bichi, an appointee of former president Muhammadu Buhari, who took over the mantle of leadership in 2018.

