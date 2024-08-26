The Department of State Services (DSS) has declared support for the newly appointed Director General, Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi

The DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, said Ajayi is a thoroughbred and versatile Intelligence Officer with 34 years in the service

Afunanya said Ajayi comes into the new position with experience, capacity and immense goodwill

FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) has reacted to the appointment of Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi as the Director General of the secret police.

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Ajayi as the new DSS DG to replace Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

The management and staff of DSS welcomed Ajayi and assured him of their cooperation, support and loyalty.

The DSS Director of PR and Strategic Communications, Peter Afunanya, made this known in a statement issued via the DSS X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @OfficialDSSNG.

Afunanya said the DSS wished Bichi success in his future endeavours as he left the secret police.

“While wishing the outgone DGSS, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi CFR fwc success in his future endeavours, Management and Staff of the Service welcome the new DG and assure him of their cooperation, support and loyalty.”

He said Ajayi was recruited into the Service as a cadet officer in 1990.

According to the statement, Ajayi is well-trained in management, security leadership, critical thinking, and human resources among others from within and outside the country.

He comes to his new position with experience, capacity and immense goodwill.

Bichi resigns as DSS DG from Tinubu's govt

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bichi reportedly tendered his resignation from President Tinubu's government.

Bichi reportedly told his cronies at the headquarters of the DSS about the development on Monday morning, August 26.

Bichi's resignation is coming days after his counterpart at the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, dumped Tinubu's government.

