There are growing demands for the immediate removal of Mele Kyari, the head of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Limited)

Abdul-Aziz Abubakar demanded this, citing Kyari's alleged incompetence and mismanagement of the nation's petroleum sector

The PDP chieftain expressed frustration over the persistent fuel queues, which have caused severe hardship for Nigerians, with fuel prices soaring to over N1,000 per litre

FCT, Abuja - Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar, a prominent member of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) has asked Mele Kyari, group chief executive officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, to resign.

Abubakar made this call recently via his verified X (formerly known as Twitter) handle.

Legit.ng reports that before his appointment as the 19th group managing director of the NNPC, Kyari was the group general manager of the crude oil marketing division of the NNPC.

Added to his NNPP role, on May 13, 2018, the Borno-born geologist became the Nigerian national representative at the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Amid Nigeria's struggle with fuel shortages, critics have criticised Kyari as the ineffective leader of the nation’s oil industry. Abubakar seems to concur.

He wrote:

“Now over to you, Mele Kyari. If you like don't resign, wait until they embarrass you!”

