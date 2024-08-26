The DSS director general Yusuf Bichi has reportedly tendered his resignation from President Bola Tinubu's government

Bichi reportedly told his cronies at the headquarters of the DSS about the development on Monday morning, August 26

The DSS boss' resignation is coming days after his counterpart at the NIA, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, dumped President Bola Tinubu's government

FCT, Abuja - Yusuf Bichi, the Director-General of the State Security Service (DSS), will resign on Monday, August 26, and submit his resignation letter to President Bola Tinubu.

This development was revealed by insiders at the Yellow House, who confirmed that Bichi returned to the office to inform his close aides of his decision.

Tinubu to appoint new DSS DG

According to Daily Nigerian, sources revealed that President Tinubu may appoint a replacement for Bichi from among the serving assistant directors. This move would ensure a smooth transition and maintain continuity in the agency's operations.

Bichi's resignation comes after serving in the role since September 14, 2018, when he was appointed by the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari to replace Matthew Seiyefa, who served in an acting capacity. During his tenure, Bichi oversaw various security operations and worked closely with other intelligence agencies.

Bichi, Abubakar resigned from Tinubu's government

Bichi's resignation follows that of his counterpart, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, who tendered his resignation to President Tinubu on Saturday, August 24. The development suggests a potential shake-up in the country's security leadership under the new administration.

Insecurity has been a country's challenge for decades. The two security heads who resigned were appointed by former President Buhari in 2018, during the ex-president's first term. They both work directly under the office of the national security adviser.

