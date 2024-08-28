President Bola Tinubu's administration experienced a major shake-up over the weekend as the director generals of the DSS and NIA resigned

Former President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Ahmed Rufai Abubakar and Yusuf Bichi, and they spent almost a decade in their respective positions before resigning

President Tinubu has appointed Ajayi and Mohammed as their replacement, and the new appointees have huge responsibility on their shoulders

President Bola Tinubu's cabinet experienced a shake-up over the weekend when two top security chiefs resigned their appointments.

Ahmed Rufai Abubakar and Yusuf Bichi of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the Department of State Service (DSS) resigned after about a decade in the positions.

Expectations as DG DSS and NIA resigned from Tinubu's govt, replacement appointed

How many Buhari appointees does Tinubu retain?

Before their resignation, Abubakar and Bichi were the only two service chiefs appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari that President Tinubu had retained since resuming power in May 2013.

Bichi and Abubakar were appointed as Directors-General of the DSS and NIA in 2018. They served for six and six and a half years, respectively, making them the second-longest-serving heads of their agencies.

Despite calls for change in the security leadership, President Tinubu initially retained them. However, following their resignations, Tinubu appointed new heads for the agencies.

Profiles of new NIA, DSS DGs

Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed, a seasoned foreign service officer, was appointed as the new NIA Director-General. He brings a wealth of experience from his service in various countries. Adeola Ajayi, who rose through the ranks in the DSS, was appointed as the new DSS boss.

The new appointees face significant security challenges, including internal security issues, threats from neighbouring countries, and the ongoing menace of terrorists, bandits, and kidnappers. They are expected to bring fresh ideas and strategies to tackle these security concerns and restore peace and stability to the country.

