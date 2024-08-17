Amid the hardship occasioned by President Tinubu's economic policies, Kogi PDP chieftain, Comrade Usman Okai Austin, has tasked Nigerians

In a statement on Saturday, Okai urged the citizens to hold state governors accountable same way they are calling on Tinubu to tackle the nation's current challenges

Okai also reacted to the controversy trailing the actual salaries and allowances of National Assembly members

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

In a passionate call to action, Comrade Usman Okai Austin, a prominent political activist from Kogi State, has urged Nigerians to direct their scrutiny and accountability demands towards their state governors with the same fervor they apply to questioning members of the National Assembly and the Presidency.

PDP Chief Okai urge Nigerians to criticise governors like they do to national leaders including President Tinubu. Photo credit: Usman Okai Austin, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq

Source: Facebook

Okai: "Hold governors accountable over improved allocation"

Okai, in a statement issued on Saturday, August 17, emphasized the need for citizens to engage their governors on pressing issues affecting their states, particularly in light of the current economic hardship faced by many Nigerians.

“If only we can hold our governors accountable the way we question our National Assembly members and the presidency, we might see a significant change in governance at the state level,” he stated.

While acknowledging that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, despite not being his preferred choice, has made efforts to explain his policies and decisions, Comrade Okai pointed out the lack of transparency and accountability from many state governors.

“The President has faced scrutiny and has, on several occasions, addressed the nation regarding his policies. Senate presidents have openly expressed their positions on national issues, and many lawmakers provide accounts of their stewardship. But what about our governors?” he queried.

Buttressing his point, Okai lamented that state governors often evade public discourse, particularly on issues related to economic hardship and governance.

“Many of them are quick to blame the President for the nation’s challenges, yet they fail to disclose vital information about their states. How much funding comes into the state in terms of federal allocations, intervention funds, and internally generated revenue? What is the state wage bill, and how is state income and expenditure managed?” he asked.

Okai: "Senators engage more with constituents"

Comrade Okai however highlighted a growing public outcry regarding the financial entitlements of senators, noting that while they earn significant sums, many lawmakers are increasingly engaging with their constituents.

Recall that former President Olusegun that federal lawmakers now fix new salaries and allowances for themselves. The Nigerian Senate quickly refuted his claims.

Reacting to the development on Saturday, Comrade Okai said:

“People are calling for the prosecution of senators for earning N21 million a month as running costs. Today, senators are even more in contact with their people than the governors. I am not excusing the lawmakers, but the reality is that some of them go home every week to address the needs of their constituents. What about the governors? They are accused of looting security votes, siphoning local government funds, misappropriating state assembly entitlements, and denying state judges and their staff their rightful benefits.”

Speaking further, Okai challenged the governors to be more transparent with their constituents. “How many governors are bold enough to open their state books for public scrutiny? It is time for citizens to demand answers and hold their governors accountable for their actions and inactions,” he urged.

“Our governors must be held to the same standards as our national leaders. It is our right and responsibility as citizens to ensure that our leaders are working for us,” Oki asserted.

Okai tackles Ododo over silence on Kogi state’s 20 trucks of rice"

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Comrade Usman Okai Austin, made a strong demand amid growing concerns over Kogi Governor Usman Ododo's silence on the 20 trucks of rice received from the federal government.

Speaking with the press on Friday, Okai demanded that the Kogi government account for the rice and ensure a fair distribution exercise to the people of the state.

President Tinubu's government in July announced that it distributed 20 trucks of rice each to the 36 states of the federation as part of measures to address food shortages in the country.

Source: Legit.ng