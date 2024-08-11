Senate has reacted to claims by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that it determined lawmakers' salaries and received special fiscal packages from President Tinubu

Senator Adaramodu, the Chairman Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, described Obasanjo’s submission as false

He noted that the 10th Senate is a responsible and responsive chamber, hence, would not do anything that can harm the economy and growth of the country

FCT, Abuja - The Senate has strongly denied allegations that it is involved in determining its salaries or receiving special fiscal packages from the Presidency.

This claim, which reportedly emerged during a visit by members of the House of Representatives to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has sparked widespread controversy in the polity.

In a statement released by Senate Spokesman Yemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti South) on Sunday, August 11, in Abuja, the Senate described the allegations as an attempt to “crucify the legislature by the centurions of political hypocrisy.”

Adaramodu stressed that no Senator has received any financial patronage from the Presidency, The Punch reported.

As reported by The Nation, he clarified that the constituency projects often linked to the legislature are merely suggested and nominated by Senators, following practices common in other democracies worldwide.

Speaking further, Adaramodu stressed that Senate only received the salary allocated to it by the Revenue Mobilisation Fiscal Allocation Commission, in strict accordance with constitutional provisions.

He added that the Senate challenges anyone with credible evidence to present contrary facts, describing any suggestion that the National Assembly fixes its salaries as “uncharitable and satanic.”

Adaramodu stated:

“To straighten the records, the Senate receives only the salary allocated constitutionally by the Revenue Mobilisation Fiscal Allocation Commission.

“We challenge anyone who is privileged, either in qualified or absolute position to bring forth any contrary fact. The Senators or the National Assembly do not and cannot fix their salaries.”

Read Senate full statement here:

What Obasanjo said about Senate, House of Reps

Obasanjo earlier accused the national assembly of determining their salaries by themselves.

Obasanjo also alleged that the executive was giving the federal lawmakers what they did not deserve and they were collecting it.

According to the former president, the lawmakers collected N200 million each, adding that all these were immoral.

