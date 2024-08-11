Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

Jos, Plateau state - A coalition of youths in Plateau have presented their demands to Caleb Mutfwang, the state governor.

As reported by The Punch on Sunday, August 11, the youths presented their demands to the Plateau governor on Saturday, August 10, and requested that Muftwang transmit them to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Part of the demand was that the FG should fix the fuel price at N300 per litre.

Recall that President Tinubu's inaugural statement on subsidy removal saw the pump price of a litre of petrol rise astronomically from N184 which was the price before the inaugural speech.

Sam Ode, a representative of the group, stated that the demands they presented required the input of both the state government and the federal government, Daily Trust noted.

Ode said:

“For the federal government, we urge the president to end corruption, reverse the pump price of fuel to N300, and also reverse the hike in electricity tariffs.”

He added:

“For the state government, we demand an immediate reduction in the cost of governance.

"We also request an explanation of how the various palliatives and funding from the federal government are being utilised.

“We further call on the state government to implement the minimum wage recently signed into law by the president and to reduce the school fees of tertiary institutions.”

Legit.ng reports that inspired by protests in Kenya in June that led to President William Ruto scrapping some planned tax increases, Nigerians mobilised online to hold the government to account.

For 10 days, protesters demonstrated in Jos Plateau state, Abuja, the commercial capital Lagos, and several other cities to show discontent with the state of the nation.

Following the conclusion of the demonstration on Saturday, August 10, the organisers threatened to begin another protest in October if real economic changes are not felt.

Check out the full list of the three demands of the Plateau youths to President Tinubu below:

End corruption. Reverse the pump price of fuel to N300. Reverse the hike in electricity tariffs.

