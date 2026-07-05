A corn seller has become a viral sensation over her claim about her monthly sales, which many people found outrageous

In a now-viral video, the unidentified corn seller claimed that she makes N2.5 million per month, and she spoke highly about the roadside business

Many people criticised the corn seller for her claim, as they insisted that it was not possible, while a few backed the roadside businesswoman

An unidentified corn seller has drawn the ire of many internet users after she claimed to make N2.5 million per month selling corn.

This comes days after Nigeria's First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, faced public backlash after suggesting that Nigerians could start small businesses like selling roasted corn, fried bean cakes (akara), and kuli-kuli.

A corn seller claims she makes N2.5 million every month. Photo Credit: @faithobieke

Source: TikTok

Corn seller defends her roadside business

In a very short TikTok video, a content creator approached the corn seller, inquiring how much she makes from the business per month.

"Per month, I make like N2.5 million," the corn seller replied the content creator.

In another video, the corn seller defended her business, saying one could use the proceeds from it to train their children, build a house and do other things.

"You can use the money and train your children. You can use the money and build a house. You can use the money to do a lot of things.

"But when you look at people roasting corn and you think that it is a small business. But when you join the business, you will see, you will be happy," she said.

The corn seller did not shed light on how she operates her business to arrive at the monthly profit amount, which many people found outrageous.

A corn seller faces criticism for saying she makes N2.5 million per month. Photo Credit: @faithobieke

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Corn seller's claim elicits mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the corn seller's claim below:

ollymoney35 said:

"My girlfriend's mummy that’s doing such business always borrow money for bike early in morning before going to farm to look for corn."

JOY GIDEON 378 said:

"Yeah, it is possible I'm into this corn business before, if you know what you are doing in business is possible ok, yeah."

PLAY GIRL001🥹 said:

"Joke apart... there is gain in this business o... why I said this is because my mom is into it... in a day she normally gain up to 46 or 50 thousand naira but it depend on how many bags or corn you carry and how the environment of the place is."

Prince Angel (Mamiya) said:

"I calculated it let's say she sells one corn 500 each multiplied by 100 pieces of corn per day that's 50k by 31 days, that's 1,550,000."

CoilSpace Inc said:

"If she makes 300 profit per corn, she will have to sell up to 300 corn daily to make 2.5M... So the question is, it it possible to sell up to 300 corn daily?"

Johnson said:

"No be only 2.5 million, na you tell her to say 2.5 million, mama won say 25k."

Crevonix said:

"2,500,000/30days= 83,333.33 daily if she sell from 6am till 10 that's 16hrs 83,333.3316hrs = 5,208.33 hourly if she's making 200 gain from each corn, she have to sell 26 pieces of corn hourly 👍 that's 416.67 corn daily for 16hrs excluding all her expenses."

Corner seller shares amount she makes daily

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a corner seller who started her business with N1,500 had revealed how much she makes daily.

She made the statement in an exclusive chat with a content creator, where she made several notable comments and spoke about how she has been handling her responsibilities.

In a video posted on TikTok, the corn seller explained during the exclusive interview that she has been in the business for more than four years.

Source: Legit.ng