Senator Ireti Kingibe has said Nigerian authorities must acknowledge and address the "painful" killings that happened during the protests against hardship in the country

Kingibe asked the federal government to immediately address Nigeria’s unique challenges because there is "suffering" in the country

Senator Kingibe said Tinubu's government must wear a human face by prioritising empathy, inclusivity, and accountability in its policies and actions

FCT, Abuja - Ireti Kingibe, the senator representing Abuja, on Sunday, August 11, bemoaned the alleged violent actions by security agents against protesters during the 'End Bad Governance' protest.

There have been allegations of the use of live ammunition by security operatives against protesters during the 'End Bad Governance' protest, which commenced on August 1 and ended on August 10.

A report by ABC News said 22 were killed.

Legit.ng reports that while most of the victims were shot in city centers where the rallies were concentrated, some were in more remote areas where the hardship they were marching against was more pronounced.

Kingibe wrote on her verified X handle:

"The loss of life and suffering are deeply saddening, and it is crucial that we acknowledge and address these painful realities.

"I am deeply concerned about the excessive use of force by the police and other security agencies against peaceful protesters.

"Such actions are counterproductive and do not contribute to resolving the issues at hand.

"It is imperative that the federal government adopts a more empathetic and dialogue-driven approach to sensitive matters."

Meanwhile, Anietie Ewang, a Nigerian researcher with Human Rights Watch, said Nigerian security forces are known to use excessive force to respond to protests, often leading to loss of lives, and this time was no different.

