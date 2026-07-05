President Donald Trump praised FIFA for suspending Balogun's red card ahead of the crucial match against Belgium

FIFA allowed Balogun to play after suspending the red card from the Round of 32 win against Bosnia

Public reactions highlighted mixed feelings over FIFA's decision, impacting the host nation's chances in the tournament

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Washington, DC, USA - United States President Donald Trump has thanked FIFA for suspending the red card ban issued to the USA striker, Folarin Balogun, at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

FIFA announced that Balogun will be available to play in the USA's Round of 16 match against Belgium on Monday,

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee suspended the red card Folarin got during their Round of 32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

According to The Guardian, Fifa’s disciplinary committee said it made the decision in line with Article 27 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code.

It explained that the code allows the committee to suspend red cards so long as the discipline is not relatedthe Trumpthe to match-fixing.

Reacting to the FIFA announcement, Trump said it is the right thing to suspend Folarin’s red card in the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

Trump’s comment was posted and shared via The White House X handle @WhiteHouse on Sunday, July 5, 2026

“Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right and reversing a great injustice”

Reactions as FIFA suspends Balogun's red card ban

@Gabriel15532606

First, I’m American, and I admit I do not know much about soccer, but why is it suspended and not overturned? He either committed an offence worthy of a red card and suspension or not. Did it get reduced to a yellow card? When is it suspended until?

@ToxicGoonerHQ

If this were any smaller country, the suspension stands, and they play with 10. FIFA is writing the script for the hosts as usual. Can't wait to see Vertonghen put him in his pocket anyway.

@MohWorldent

Infantino needs to be in chains for ruining this sport this badly. As if creating a fake FIFA award for Trump isn't enough, they're now cancelling red cards for Uncle Sam. Pathetic

@Nwa_Anam_

It seems they just made the decision after this post from Trumpthe Trumpthethe Trumpthe

@OlatunjiDrsif

What? Why? Cos they’re the host? What’s this nonsense

Trump demanded to overturn Folarin Balogun's suspension

Recall that USMNT supporters flood social media with calls for President Trump to help reverse Balogun's suspension.

The American striker will miss the round of 16 clash with Belgium after receiving a straight red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

FIFA regulations leave the United States with virtually no route to overturn the controversial decision.

Trump Posts new passport featuring memorable photo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that President Trump revealed a special commemorative passport featuring his image and the Declaration of Independence.

Reactions from Americans about the passport vary, with mixed comments about the design and its implications. Some Americans have raised concerns about the passport's message and its impact on American values and identity.

Source: Legit.ng