A Nigerian medical graduate, Dr Dorcas Akanbi, has completed her studies at a medical school in Russia with flying colours, finishing with an impressive 4.90/5.00 CGPA

The brilliant lady emerged as one of the best graduating students and delivered her valedictorian speech in Russian, much to the delight of the entire graduating class, faculty, and the gathered family and friends

A video of the medical scholar giving her valedictorian speech in Russian has earned her the admiration of netizens, as people marvelled at her fluency

Dr Dorcas Akanbi, a Nigerian student, has graduated from a medical school in Russia with a 4.90 out of 5.00 cumulative grade point average (CGPA).

The fresh graduate broke the news on X on July 3, revealing that she was one of the best graduating students.

Dr Dorcas Akanbi graduates from a medical school in Russia with flying colours. Photo Credit: @doren103

Source: Twitter

Her tweet read:

"I have FINALLY been inducted into the medical profession!!!

"One of the BGS with a CGPA of 4.90/5.00.

"From Unilag to Russia, God did it!

"Dr. AKANBI D.E."

In a follow-up tweet, she posted a short video of herself delivering her valedictorian speech in fluent Russian, thrilling the entire graduating class, faculty, university leadership and the gathered family and friends.

"Thank you everyone ☺️. I am physically incapable to respond to every comment but I am grateful and honored to be a Nigerian🇳🇬 and wear my identity proudly 😇..." she captioned the video.

Social media users celebrated the Nigerian graduate, who made herself and the country proud in faraway Russia. Some people were really impressed with how she spoke Russian fluently.

Dr Dorcas Akanbi graduated from a Russian medical school with a 4.90/5.00 CGPA. Photo Credit: @doren103

Source: Twitter

See her tweet below:

Medical graduate celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the medical graduate's feat below:

@Medisenz said:

"Oh my goddess,

"You are speaking Russian language better than the native speakers.

"Oluwa oooh. Brainy black diamond."

@efya_kobbina said:

"Congratulations, you just motivated me to keep going. And 4.90 CGPA ? Show us the way."

@ChiHenr said:

"Congratulations doc! This is huge; please make plans before the general mobilisation in September."

@Gharmma1 said:

"So it was you they used for discourse on Facebook. Congratulations jare."

@Eyegluee said:

"Congratulations Dr.

"Keep soaring.

"Unrelated, but your hair is beautiful."

@Medisenz said:

"Congratulations. Don't come back to Nigeria.

"You will not make the money paid for your training in 5 years."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian scholar had achieved a 5.0 CGPA in a Russian university, as he emerged as the best graduating student.

Nigerian breaks record in Russian university

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian student had broken a record at the Russia Medical University, as she bagged a first-class honours degree.

The student, Somadila Igboanugo, studied medicine at the Rostov State Medical University in Russia, and she did excellently well.

Somadina graduated with a perfect CGPA of 5.0, an achievement that made her a record holder in the school. She broke a record in Russia as the first foreign student to graduate with a perfect CGPA at Rostov State Medical University.

Source: Legit.ng