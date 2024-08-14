Governor Abba Yusuf has alleged that the attack by protesters at the Kano court during the August hardship demonstration was politically motivated and a planned work

According to the Kano state government, the vandalism of the Kano State High Court was orchestrated to destroy important documents related to ex-Governor Ganduje's corruption trial

After assessing the damage at the court, Governor Yusuf urged the youth in the state to avoid being used as a tool for violence

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

The Kano State government led by Governor Kabir Abba Yusuf has raised a fresh alarm.

The state government alleged that those who invaded the Kano State High Court during the nationwide protest carted away some of the documents used in former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje's corruption trial.

Kano governor Abba Yusuf has alleged that Ganduje’s corruption trial documents missing. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

Source: Facebook

Ganduje's document: "Vandalization was staged-managed," Kano govt

As reported by Daily Trust, the State High Court was one of the properties vandalised and looted by hoodlums during the #EndBadGovernance protest.

On Wednesday, August 14, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf visited the court to assess the damages done.

The governor was accompanied by the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Haruna Isah Dederi, the Chief Registrar of the High Court, Alhaji Abdullahi Ado Bayero, and some judges around the court premises.

According to the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Yusuf described the vandalization as staged-managed mission in which the hired miscreants carted away corruption charges documents of Ganduje who is facing multiple charges before the court.

“It is very unfortunate that enemies of Kano State hired undesirable elements to vandalized one of the historic public buildings with a mission of averting corruption charges against the Ag. National Chairman of APC and former governor of the state Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, his family and aides,” Tofa said in a statement.

The statement added that the miscreants destroyed virtually all units of the High Court including the office of the state Chief Judge with loss accruing to more than N1 billion through stealing of office equipment, destroying offices, burning cars and other relevant materials crucial to the dispensation of justice.

Yusuf called on youth in the state to desist from being used by detractors to engage in violence.

The governor confirmed the development in a post shared on his X page.

The post accompanied by pictures reads thus:

"In continuation of my assessment visits, I was at the Kano State Judiciary Complex, which was vandalized by a hired mob on August 1.

"During the visit, I was led around by the Chief Registrar of the Kano State High Court, Abdullahi Ado Bayero and other members of the judiciary.

"The wanton damage on the property and other valuables was shocking to see, and it severely impacts the ability of the courts to efficiently dispense justice."

Read more Kano news:

Ganduje praises Doguwa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, said Alhassan Doguwa, the chairman of the house of representatives committee on petroleum resources (downstream)'s triumph at the appeal court validates the public's choice.

In an official statement signed by his chief press secretary, Edwin Olofu, Ganduje asserted that the court's decision affirms that the residents of Tudun Wada/Doguwa federal constituency decisively supported Doguwa in the previous election.

Source: Legit.ng