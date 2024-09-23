The court on Monday, rejected the suit seeking the removal of Dr Abdullahi Ganduje as APC national chairman

The suit was filed by a group, the APC North Central Group, amid Ganduje's court battle with the Kano state government led by Abba Kabir Yusuf

Delivering the judgement on Monday, Justice Inyang Ekwo, explained why Ganduje cannot vacate his seat as the APC chairman

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday, September 23, dismissed a suit seeking Abdullahi Ganduje's removal as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ganduje's sack: Court takes decision on suit

In a judgment delivered on Monday morning, Justice Inyang Ekwo, held that the suit by a group – the APC North Central Group – was premature and related to an issue that is within the international affair of the political party.

Justice Ekwo also held that the plaintiff is not a juristic person having not been registered in law and therefore has no legal power or capacity to file the suit, The Nation reported.

The judge equally also held that the the APC North Central Group – failed to explore the internal mechanism for peaceful resolution of issues before approaching the court.

The court's judgement on Monday explained

As reported by the Punch, Justice Ekwo was of the view that the appointment of officers of the APC by its National Executive Committee (NEC) is an internal affair of the party which no court can dabble into.

The plaintiff had filed the suit, seeking among others, an order voiding Ganduje’s appointment by the Chairman of the APC, claiming that the appointment violated the party’s Constitution.

The plaintiff contended that since the party’s Chairmanship position was zoned to the North Central, a replacement for the immediate past Chairman of the APC ought to also be appointed from the North Central.

