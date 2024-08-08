Organizers of the ongoing nationwide protests have been told to shelve the ongoing demonstration

Some street beggars in Kano made this appeal as they decried difficulty in surviving on the eighth day of the ongoing August demonstration on end bad governance and economic hardship

They urged the organisers of the protests to sheath their swords and engage the federal government in dialogue

Kano state - Some street beggars in Kano state have appealed to the organisers of the ongoing nationwide protests to sheath their swords in the interest of humanity.

Beggars to organisers: "End protest, negotiate with the govt"

Baba Haliru, a 70-year-old beggar from Rigiyar Zaki, disclosed that survival has become extremely challenging due to the protests.

As reported by Daily Trust, Haliru noted that many beggars relied on daily earnings to feed their families but the protests have prevented them from getting alms.

He lamented:

“We have not eaten anything in our household of 14 for two days in the last four days except water.

”For God’s sake, please reach out to those who organised the protests to end them by negotiating with the government.”

Other beggars re-echoed Haliru’s sentiments, calling for an end to the protests and the total lifting of the curfew, The Guardian reported.

Malama Mario Kabiru of Hotoro quarters said:

“We have run out of foodstuffs and we can’t go out to buy more. We don’t have money, and the situation is unbearable.”

