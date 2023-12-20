Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, a member of the House of Representatives, has been described as a political asset

Doguwa was praised by the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

Ganjuwa hailed him for attaining victory in the suit, seeking his sack as a member of the lower chamber of the national assembly

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has expressed that the recent success of Alhassan Ado Doguwa, chairman of the northern House of Representatives caucus, at the appeal court validates the public's choice.

In an official statement signed by his chief press secretary, Edwin Olofu, Ganduje asserted that the court's decision affirms that the residents of Tudun Wada/Doguwa federal constituency decisively supported Doguwa in the previous election.

Hon. Doguwa is the lawmaker representing the Tudun Wada/Doguwa federal constituency. Photo Credit: Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje/Alhassan Ado Doguwa

The National Chairman of the APC characterised Doguwa as a skilled and community-oriented politician who has earned recognition through his long-standing contributions.

Gandjue praised Doguwa as a valuable constituent representative, emphasising his legislative expertise and distinction among fellow lawmakers and highlighting his positive impact on Kano and the nation.

He said:

“Doguwa is an asset that everyone wants to have around. We are glad and pleased by the Appeal Court judgment affirming his election. We wish him well and congratulate him."

The former Governor of Kano commended the judiciary for the landmark judgment.

