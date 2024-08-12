2027 Poll: Influential Kano Politician, Doguwa, Asks APC to Appoint Him Campaign DG, Gives Reason
- Alhassan Doguwa, the house of representatives committee chairman on petroleum upstream, responded to jibes from Rep Abdulmumini Jibrin
- Legit.ng reports that while Jibrin is a chieftain of the ruling governing party in Lano state, NNPP, Doguwa represents the APC
- In a fresh statement, Doguwa noted his political strength and contributions to "my great party"
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.
Kano, Kano state - Alhassan Doguwa, the chairman of the house of representatives committee on petroleum resources (downstream), has said he is a goldmine to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state and Nigeria.
Doguwa said this in Abuja on Sunday, August 11, while responding to a claim by another Kano federal lawmaker, Abdulmumini Jibrin, that he posed a threat to the electoral fortunes of the APC in the state.
'I'll deliver Kano to APC' - Doguwa
Jibrin, a member of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), had also said that Doguwa was a political liability to his party.
However, when Doguwa reacted, he said the party (APC) should appoint him as the campaign director-general (DG) because he is an asset. The Punch noted Doguwa's remarks.
The Nation reported that Doguwa asserted that he is the NNPP's biggest threat to Kano state.
He said:
“I want to use this opportunity to respectfully request the leadership of our party to allow me to coordinate and serve as a DG of the Kano state campaign project in 2027.
“I am not a political liability in Kano; I am an asset, a source of pride for the APC both in the state and the country."
Legit.ng reports that Doguwa, 58, represents Doguwa/Tudun Wada federal constituency of the colossal northern state.
He has a traditional title of Sarkin Yakin Burum Burum and Yariman Dadin Kowa conferred to him by both the district heads of Doguwa and Tudun Wada local government areas (LGAs) respectively.
Ganduje praises Doguwa
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, said Doguwa's triumph at the appeal court validates the public's choice.
In an official statement signed by his chief press secretary, Edwin Olofu, Ganduje asserted that the court's decision affirms that the residents of Tudun Wada/Doguwa federal constituency decisively supported Doguwa in the previous election.
