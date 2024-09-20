Governor Lawal accused of hiding Turji Bello in Zamfara govt house

A coalition of civil society organizations has made serious allegations against Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state

Situation Room on the War Against Banditry accused Governor Lawal of hiding Turji Bello, and other notorious bandits in the Zamfara govt house

The group alleged that Bello took shelter in the Zamfara State Government House under the protection of Lawal’s administration after the military pushed him out of the forest

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events.

Gusau, Zamfara state - Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state has been accused of harbouring notorious bandits, including Turji Bello, in the government house.

A coalition of civil society organizations, Situation Room on the War Against Banditry, alleged that Bello sought refuge in the Zamfara government house after the military's offensive pushed him out of his hiding place.

The group alleged that Turji Bello took shelter under the protection of Lawal’s administration. Photo credit: Dauda Lawal

Source: Facebook

The convener, Nwogu Ndubisi, made the allegation at a press conference which statement was made available to Legit.ng on Friday, September 20.

Ndubisi said Dauda’s action undermined efforts to restore peace to the northwest region.

“Perhaps the most alarming aspect of this unfolding drama is the recent expose that revealed the governor’s close ties to a notorious bandit leader, Turji Bello. According to reliable sources, when the military’s offensive pushed Turji Bello out of the forests where he had been hiding, he did not flee to safety or seek refuge among civilians, he allegedly took shelter in the Zamfara State Government House under the protection of Dauda Lawal’s administration.”

He added that:

“For weeks, Turji Bello remained in the Government House, a place meant to represent the highest level of governance and leadership, and not a sanctuary for criminals. It was only when fears mounted that the military might enter the Government House to apprehend him that he was reportedly moved to Kainji, in a local government area, in an effort to shield him from justice. This entire episode speaks volumes about the moral decay that has taken root in Zamfara’s leadership under Dauda Lawal’s watch.”

Matawalle asked to resign over alleged banditry links

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Lawal said Nigeria's junior minister of defence, Bello Matawalle, has questions relating to crime to answer.

Lawal, the No.1 citizen of Zamfara state, levelled heavy allegations against his predecessor in a now-viral interview on a national television.

The PDP chieftain said he had information at his disposal that allegedly indicted Matawalle for aiding and abetting banditry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng