FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's aides are his real enemies for tacitly enabling the ongoing nationwide protest, a former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the late military head of state, Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (rtd) had said.

Al-Mustapha tackles Tinubu's aides as protests turn violent

He made this disclosure and decried agitations for a takeover in the country, Daily Trust reported.

The retired military aide lamented that the nationwide broadcast by President Tinubu failed to address the demands of the protesters.

Al-Mustapha, one-time presidential candidate of Action Alliance (AA) said the long notice given by the protesters offered enough time for the presidency to nip the demonstration in the bud, The Guardian reported.

He noted that a sincere leadership would never have allowed the crisis to snowball but would have devised means to curtail it even before it erupts.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, on Wednesday, Al-Mustapha, said:

"I am not in support of the protests. I had spoken some three weeks back. Issued out a warning and said never to allow the protest commence.

"The good thing is that they (protesters) gave notice. And despite the long notice, nothing happened and it started. It shows that those around the leadership that have allowed that to happen themselves have failed in their duties.

" I can clearly see negligence. They are not in support of the president, talk less of having allowed him to read such a speech."

Recall that the Northern Initiative for Growth called for a nationwide protest on August 1, 2024, in response to the rising cost of living and hunger occasioned by Tinubu's economic policies.

The demonstration is expected to last for 10-days but reported cases of violence and loss of lives as well as destruction of properties has sparked concerns in the polity.

“Attempt to overthrow government”: Shehu Sani speaks on protests

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Senator Shehu Sani explained how northern protesters are trying to overthrow the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Sani said the intent of the protest is not about policies and programmes or the removal of subsidy but an attempt to take over power from Tinubu.

He said money and the Russian flag were given to the protesters to create an atmosphere of anarchy, lawlessness, and disorder.

