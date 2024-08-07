Governor Bala Mohammed, has tackled President Tinubu over his economic policies that has resulted in Nigeria's current hardship

He criticised Tinubu's speech on the #EndBadGovernance protests and noted that the Nigerian leader has again failed to address key issues

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu, in his address, on Sunday, called on protesters to open room for dialogue, adding there was no going back on the removal of fuel subsidy

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, has faulted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s nationwide address to Nigerians in the wake of the #EndBadGovernance protest.

In his speech on Sunday, August 4, Tinubu called on protesters to cease their demonstrations and open room for dialogue saying there was no going back on the removal of fuel subsidy.

And on Wednesday, August 7, President Tinubu appealed to Nigerians to bear with him and allow his policies to materialize.

But speaking on Wednesday during the flag-off of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign for the local government election in Bauchi, Governor Mohammed said the federal government should stop giving excuses to Nigerians, Channels TV reported.

“I listened to Mr President’s speech with rapt attention and with all humility and courage that what he said was empty,” he said.

Hardship protest: Tinubu told way forward

Governor Mohammed acknowledged the widespread hunger, anger, and acute poverty affecting the country, stressing that the current situation demanded more than just words but concrete actions, The Punch reported.

Speaking further, Governor Bala criticised Tinubu's economic reforms and urged him to provide intervention.

The governor said:

“He did not agree with the situation, He did not address the problems and challenges. The problems are not his alone but for all of us leaders from the presidency to the sub-national down to the local government.

“We can see that the manifestations have different colourations. In the North, it is a very big wake-up call for us, to bring good governance and respect for people. There is anger and hunger, we have to address our problems of development.

“The new policy thrust of the Federal Government is not working. They have to understand that and it is their problem and their program that has caused all these problems, so they have to change.

“I have heard and with regrettable attention that some of the ministers of the Federal Government saying that we have been given 70 trucks and five hundred and something million, how much did the Federal Government make, and what did they do with it?”

Protests: ECOWAS calls on Nigeria to embrace dialogue

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has reacted to the destruction of properties and deaths recorded in some northern states in the wake of the nationwide protests.

This was contained in a statement released on Sunday, August 5, and shared on its website on X, ECOWAS urged the #EndBadGovernance protesters in Nigeria to listen to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s call for dialogue.

