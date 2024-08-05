Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - General Christopher Mustapha, Chief of Defence Staff, said hardship protesters flying the Russian flag have committed a treasonable offence.

Musa vowed that the law would catch up with such people.

Military meets serious warning to protesters flying Russian flag Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy/@DejiAdesogan

Source: Twitter

As reported by Daily Trust, Musa gave the warning while speaking after an emergency security session with President Bola Tinubu at Aso Rock on Monday, August 5.

The military boss warned that regime change would never be allowed as they have accepted democracy.

“And besides, all of us have seen it where foreign flags have been flown within the sovereignty of Nigeria, and that is totally unacceptable. We are warning in clear terms and the President has also said we should convey this, that we will not accept anybody, any individual flying any foreign flag in Nigeria. That is a treasonable offence, and it will be viewed and treated as such. So nobody shall allow himself to be used by any individual.”

He added:

“For those of them flying flags and if you’ll see a lot of them are kids being pushed to do that. We’re following up with those ones are sponsoring them. Those are pushing them because you know, the flies were also made. We have identified those areas and we are going to take serious action against that."

Legit.ng recalls that the Department of State Services (DSS) operatives arrested a tailor, simply identified as Ahmed for sewing the Russian flags used by protesters during the hardship demonstration in Kano state.

It was gathered that the security operatives cracked down on Ahmed, including some of the youths using the flag to protest on Monday, August 5.

Military vows to take action If protest escalates

Legit.ng earlier reported that Musa reacted to the looting violence in the ongoing nationwide protests against hunger and hardship.

Musa said the military would step in once the Nigerian army observed that the situation was beyond what the police could handle.

Legit.ng recalls that hoodlums hijacked the hunger and hardship protest to vandalise and loot people’s properties in different parts of the country.

Source: Legit.ng