Burkina Faso’s military-led government announced on April 22 that it had successfully thwarted a major coup plot targeting junta leader, Captain Ibrahim Traoré.

According to Security Minister Mahamadou Sana, the conspiracy involved active and retired soldiers allegedly collaborating with terrorist groups to storm the presidential palace.

Burkina Faso Thwarts Major Coup Plot Targeting Junta Leader. Photo credit: Joe_Bassey/GettyImages

Source: Twitter

The plot, reportedly set for April 16, aimed to destabilise the country, install a regime under the control of an international organisation, and incite rebellion by manipulating religious and traditional leaders to sway military officers.

Sana revealed that the masterminds of the operation were believed to be operating from Ivory Coast, though Ivorian authorities have yet to respond to the allegations.

Arrests and allegations amid rising tensions

According to PUNCH, the announcement followed the arrest of several military personnel, including two officers, suspected of involvement in the plot. Sana claimed that the conspirators had been recruiting soldiers and passing strategic information to terrorist elements to fuel unrest.

This is not the first time Captain Traoré’s administration has reported attempted coups. Traoré, who seized power in 2022 amid frustration over jihadist violence, continues to face challenges in maintaining control, with nearly 40% of Burkina Faso outside government authority due to insurgent activities.

Regional alliances and security challenges

In recent months, Burkina Faso has shifted alliances, moving away from France and towards Russia in search of more effective security cooperation.

Despite these efforts, jihadist attacks remain frequent, claiming lives and exacerbating instability.

Burkina Faso, along with Mali and Niger, recently withdrew from the West African regional bloc ECOWAS to form a new coalition of military-led governments, citing shared security challenges and ideological alignment.

Burkina Faso Thwarts Major Coup Plot Targeting Junta Leader. Photo credit: Joe_Bassey/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

About Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso, a landlocked country in West Africa, is known for its vibrant cultural heritage and diverse ethnic groups, including the Mossi, Fulani, and Bobo. Formerly called Upper Volta, it gained independence from France in 1960 and was renamed Burkina Faso, meaning "Land of Honest People," in 1984.

The nation has faced significant challenges, including political instability, jihadist violence, and widespread poverty, with nearly 40% of its territory beyond government control due to insurgent activities.

Despite these difficulties, Burkina Faso boasts a rich tradition of music, art, and community, with its people displaying resilience and a deep commitment to unity.

Burkina Faso exit dangerous for ECOWAS

Legit.ng earlier reported that Most recently, the trio of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger indicated their interest in exiting the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

As a follow-up, Burkina Faso and Mali tabled an official letter to the regional body to make their intentions to exit ECOWAS legal.

Regarding this development, security specialist and public affairs analyst Dr Abubakar Sani said the exit would be a big blow for ECOWAS.

Source: Legit.ng