LP presidential candidate Peter Obi has accused the federal government led by President Tinubu of plotting to arrest him

Obi spoke while reacting to the claim by President Tinubu's aide Bayo Onanuga that he is behind the planned nationwide protest slated for August 1st, 2024

Obi's spokesperson, Yunusa Tanko, described the allegations as lacking any shred of proof, rather part of a series of plots being hatched by the presidency to blackmail the former party's flagbearer

Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, has berated one of the presidential spokespersons, Bayo Onanuga, of accusing him of being the mastermind of a planned protest against economic hardship in the country.

"Presidency plotting to arrest Peter Obi," Tanko

Obi’s spokesman, Yunusa Tanko, said in a statement on Sunday, July 21, that these unsubstantiated allegations are being orchestrated to arrest Obi, limit his freedom and association, and stop his propagation for good governance, which they find injurious to their lavish lifestyle.

“The statement even said that Obi should be held responsible for any mayhem that may occur in the protest. Peter Obi by his mien in and out of political office has not in any way shown or been associated with violence even in the most obvious provocations.

“He has always shown even during the electioneering that he is issue-driven as he carries on without calling anybody’s name,” Tanko said.

As reported by Daily Trust, Tanko added that their team is also aware that multiple attack dogs have been hired and strategically deployed to ensure that Obi does not enjoy the ear of the Nigerian populace keen on hearing his voice on issues.

As reported by PremiumTimes, Tanko urged Nigerians to ignore the presidency’s cheap blackmail as Obi and the Obidient family all over the country and in the diaspora remain resolute in their search for a new Nigeria and would not be cowed or be made to lose focus.

He said:

“These spine doctors and hirelings, to justify their pay, indulge in all kinds of falsehood ostensibly to distract Obi and confuse Nigerians who already see Obi as suiting balm in the current turbulent political and economic environment.”

100 CSOs vow to boycott nationwide protest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that one hundred civil society organizations in Nigeria have announced their decision to abstain from the planned mass protests.

The UGNC justified their stance by emphasizing the administration's significant achievements and effective reforms within its first year.

The coalition urged Nigerians, particularly the youth, to shun the protests and instead support the Tinubu administration's efforts to lead Nigeria towards a prosperous path.

