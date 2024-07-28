Conscience of Democracy in Nigeria, a pro-democracy group, has called for the arrest of Damagum, PDP acting national chairman, for his alleged support for the nationwide protest against Tinubu's government

The group accused Damagum of working to destabilise Nigeria and blamed the PDP for the country's economic crisis

The group demanded Damagum's resignation and an inquiry into his activities and urged Nigerians to reject the planned protest and engage in constructive dialogue with the government instead

Abuja, FCT - A pro-democracy group, Conscience of Democracy in Nigeria, has called for the arrest of Ambassador Iliya Umar Damagum, acting national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), over his alleged support for a planned nationwide protest against President Bola Tinubu's government.

At a news conference in Abuja on Sunday, July 28, the group described Damagum's endorsement of the protest as "shocking" and "inciting" and accused him of working to destabilise Nigeria.

A pro-democracy group urged the DSS to arrest Iliya Umar Damagum, PDP acting national chairman, for allegedly supporting the planned nationwide protest.

Source: Twitter

Led by Adamu Kabir Matazu, the group claimed that Damagum's actions were unsurprising, given his alleged loyalty to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, who they claimed was his "paymaster."

Group blames PDP for Nigeria's economic crisis

The group argued that the PDP, under Damagum's leadership, was responsible for Nigeria's current economic crisis, having laid the foundation during its 16-year rule.

"President Bola Tinubu’s administration may be incumbent today, but the foundation for what we collectively experience today was laid by the PDP’s 16 year-rule, which was fortunately truncated since the party had anticipated it would have 60 years to destroy Nigeria," the statement partly read.

They also accused Damagum of ignoring the terrorism and foreign interest links of some of the protest organisers.

Damagum asked to resign as PDP chair

The group demanded Damagum's resignation as PDP acting chairman and called on the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to set up an inquiry into his activities and links to the planned protests.

They also urged the Department of State Services (DSS) to invite Damagum for questioning.

The group warned that Damagum's actions were "playing with fire" and could lead to violence and destabilisation of the country.

They urged Nigerians to reject the planned protest and instead engage in constructive dialogue with the government.

"We see Damagum's support for the protest as a ploy to overthrow the government," the group said. "We will not allow this to happen. We call on all Nigerians to stand against this attempt to destabilize our country."

Atiku speaks on planned nationwide protest

In another report, Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2019 and 2023 elections, has said that citizens' rights to protest are enshrined in the Nigerian constitution and affirmed by the country’s courts.

In a statement posted on social media, which he personally signed on Tuesday, July 23, Atiku, a former vice-president and presidential hopeful, advised the Tinubu government not to ‘chase shadows’.

The PDP chieftain asserted that “a responsible government must ensure a safe and secure environment for citizens to exercise their constitutionally guaranteed rights to peaceful protest.”

