The presidency has urged Nigerians to ignore the text of an alleged broadcast said to have been made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The Special Adviser Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, said the fake text is the handiwork of mischief makers

Onanuga said those behind the document are bent on sowing confusion and chaos in the country as President Tinubu has not made any broadcast

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

State House, Abuja - The Presidency has categorically denied the authenticity of a viral statement titled ‘Tinubu Speaks’ and credited to President Bola Tinubu.

The Special Adviser Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, said the document is false.

Onanuga said said Tinubu has not made any broadcast addressing the nation’s economic challenges. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Onanuga described it as the handiwork of mischief makers are are bent on sowing confusion and chaos in the country.

The presidential aide made this known in a statement issued via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @aonanuga1956 on Saturday, July 27.

Onanuga said Tinubu has not made any broadcast addressing the nation’s economic challenges.

The fabricated statement claimed some drastic measures such as a 50% salary cut for top government officials, the scrapping of the Office of the First Lady, and the restoration of fuel and electricity subsidies were taken to ameliorate the current suffering of the masses.

The viral document added that Tinubu was planning to reduce the number of his ministers, sell off presidential aircraft, and implement a ban on foreign medical trips for government officials.

