Rep. Nancy Mace has unveiled plans to ban immigration from Somalia, Sudan and South Sudan, citing security concerns and instability

The South Carolina Republican described the nations as “Third World Hellholes” and argued that the United States must avoid repeating Europe’s immigration mistakes

Her proposal, announced on June 25, 2026, echoes the hardline immigration stance of President Donald Trump, though it has not yet been formally introduced in Congress

United States lawmaker Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican representing South Carolina, has announced plans to introduce legislation that would ban immigration from Somalia, Sudan and South Sudan.

The proposal was disclosed in a statement issued on June 25, 2026, and later published on her official website.

Nancy Mace proposes immigration ban targeting Somalia, Sudan and South Sudan. Photo credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Mace, the bill is designed to protect American communities from what she described as the security risks posed by the three nations. In her words:

“We will not put the interests of foreign nationals ahead of the safety and security of American citizens. No more importing instability. No more ignoring the warning signs. No more apologising for putting our country first. America First. Always.”

Immigration ban targeting Somalia, Sudan and South Sudan

Mace referred to the countries as “Third World Hellholes,” arguing that they are among the world’s most dangerous and unstable nations. She warned that the United States should not repeat what she described as the immigration mistakes made by some European nations.

She stated:

“Americans have watched European cities descend into chaos. Importing people from failed and hostile states has cost lives, destroyed communities, and shattered public trust in government. The United States will not make those mistakes. We are stopping it before it’s too late.”

Security and integration concerns

The congresswoman claimed that immigration from Somalia, Sudan and South Sudan poses broader security and integration challenges. She added:

“We are being systematically invaded and everyone is sitting around watching it happen. Not us. We refuse.”

Congresswoman pushes America First agenda with immigration restrictions. Photo credit: Graeme Sloan/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Connection to Trump’s immigration policies

Mace’s announcement aligns with the hardline immigration stance of President Donald Trump, who previously implemented the “Muslim travel ban” during his first term. That policy restricted entry from several majority-Muslim nations, including Somalia and Sudan.

In his current term, Trump has expanded restrictions through proclamations targeting multiple countries and has publicly vowed to “permanently pause” migration from “Third World countries.”

At present, Mace’s proposed legislation has not yet been formally introduced in the U.S. Congress. If submitted, it is expected to spark debate over immigration, national security, and America’s global responsibilities.

US sanctions Rwandan gold refinery over Congo smuggling

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States has imposed sanctions on Rwanda’s Gasabo Gold Refinery, accusing it of smuggling minerals from rebel-controlled areas in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The measures, announced on June 25, also target the refinery’s chairman, Jean Malic Kalima, and general manager, Bosco Kayobotsi.

According to BBC, Washington claims the refinery is part of a “network” working with the M23 rebel group, which controls parts of eastern DRC rich in gold and coltan, a mineral essential for electronics.

Source: Legit.ng