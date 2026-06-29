Hugo Broos has hinted that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the final tournament of his coaching career

South Africa's historic run ended in heartbreaking fashion after a 92nd-minute winner from Canada on Sunday, June 28

Bafana Bafana reached the knockout stages for the first time, marking a landmark achievement for South African football

South Africa coach Hugo Broos admitted he needs time to reflect on his future after Bafana Bafana's dramatic exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while strongly suggesting that his days on football's biggest stage are coming to an end.

The veteran Belgian manager watched his side fall to a cruel 92nd-minute defeat against Canada in Los Angeles, ending a campaign that had already rewritten South African football history.

South Africa have been eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup after suffering a 1-0 defeat to co-hosts Canada. Photo by Jared C. Tilton

Source: Getty Images

According to NDTV, Stephen Eustaquio's late strike denied Bafana Bafana extra time and brought down the curtain on a tournament that transformed perceptions of the national team.

Although disappointment dominated the immediate aftermath, Broos urged caution before making any major decisions about his future.

Heartbreak in Los Angeles ends historic journey

South Africa's World Cup dream came to a painful conclusion in dramatic circumstances.

With extra time looming, Canada found the decisive breakthrough in stoppage time through captain Stephen Eustaquio, crushing Bafana Bafana's hopes of extending their fairytale campaign.

The result was particularly difficult to accept given the resilience South Africa had shown throughout the tournament.

After opening their campaign with a chaotic 2-0 defeat to Mexico that included two red cards, many observers expected an early exit.

Instead, Hugo Broos and his players responded magnificently.

A hard-fought draw against the Czech Republic revived their hopes before a memorable 1-0 victory over South Korea secured a place in the knockout rounds for the first time in the nation's history.

The achievement represented a watershed moment for South African football, surpassing previous World Cup campaigns in 1998, 2002 and 2010.

Broos hints at final chapter of coaching career

Speaking after the match, the 74-year-old made it clear that emotions would not dictate his next move.

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has hinted at retirement following Bafana Bafana's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Etienne Laurent

Source: Getty Images

"It's not clever to take decisions when you are disappointed. I will see in the next few days what I will do for the future. For sure, this is my last World Cup," Broos said as per Reuters.

The statement immediately sparked speculation about whether the Belgian could step away from international management altogether.

Broos took charge of South Africa in 2021 and inherited a national team struggling for identity and consistency.

Within a few years, he rebuilt the squad into one of Africa's most organised and disciplined units.

Rather than relying heavily on overseas stars, he placed his trust in home-based players, creating a strong collective spirit that became the foundation of Bafana Bafana's success.

Whether he remains in charge beyond this cycle remains uncertain, but his legacy in South African football is already secure.

South Africa records historic milestone

Earlier, Legit.ng also highlighted facts about South Africa's historic achievement in reaching the World Cup knockout stage for the first time after securing a thrilling 1-0 victory over South Korea.

This milestone not only exemplifies the resilience of Bafana Bafana but also ends decades of frustration for a nation yearning for football success on the global stage.

Source: Legit.ng