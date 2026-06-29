Sunday Igboho, during a popular game show, has reiterated his love for Fuji musician Saheed Osupa

The Yoruba activist also shared his perception about the Fuji singer's music inspiration, reacting to claims of ties to Juju

The clip of Igboho singing Osupa's song also received massive applause from many of the Fuji star's fans

Popular Yoruba activist Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, has once again expressed his love for Fuji hit maker King Saheed Osupa, sharing his perspective about the latter's musical prowess.

Igboho, who featured on the recent episode of the popular Yoruba-language game show Masoyinbo, stole the spotlight with his live performance of Osupa's songs with the host Olalekan Fabilola.

Sunday Igboho reiterates his love for Fuji musician Saheed Osupa during game show. Credit: sundayadeyemo/saheedosupa

Source: Instagram

The highlight was a short conversation between Igboho and the host, with the Yoruba activist praising Osupa's music prowess.

Igboho, who made waves over a video of him and fashion designer Seyi Vodi exchanging pleasantries, shared his belief that Osupa's musical prowess might be tied to black magic due to how talented he is.

Speaking in the Yoruba language, Igboho said,

"Saheed Osupa is a distinct singer, I often tell him he has a charm of songs in his belly. Indeed he did a charm of music. If Saheed sit in our midst, he would compose a song about everything we are doing here. God gave him that talent.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that there was a fresh tension as several members of the private security attached to Sunday Igboho were said to have been injured by suspected bandits after they were ambushed during an operation in the Old Oyo National Park in Oyo state.

Mixed reactions trail Sunday Igboho's praise for Saheed Osupa. Credit: sundayadeyemo

Source: Facebook

Reports indicated that the incident happened when the Iru Ekun operatives, the security operatives associated with Igboho, were tracking the kidnappers and other armed criminals suspected to be operating within the large forest reserve.

A clip of Igboho speaking about Osupa is below:

The full video from the game show is below:

Reactions to Igboho's comment about Osupa

Sunday Igboho's praise for Osupa sparked mixed reactions. While many of Fuji fans supported the Yoruba nation activist's claim, rival fans disagreed,

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

Junia DX Foundation said:

"Dey play, U have only spoken for yourself."

Adhunbarin Ibolo commented:

"That's just why ..Masoyinbo got him because Osupa's music was used to get him from the begining to the end."

Abass Olatunji said:

"Just the fact no osupa no fuji."

Afolabi Olawale commented:

"Story for the Gods. Oga go bring the oyo school children leave trash for lawma."

Oyeleke Omotosho Sharafadeen

"Amen, ki eniyan mafi iku we orun ooo king saheed osupa is number one."

Sujibomi Balogun said:

"ANYBODY CAN SAY WHAT THEY LIKE CAN OSUPA SING LIKE HARUNA ISHOLA OR AYINLA OMOWURA LETS HEAR WORD JOO."

Sunday Igboho reacts to Arewa's allegation

Legit.ng previously reported that the Northern Elders Forum and the Arewa Consultative Forum warned about the potential of Nigeria turning into anarchy if the federal government does not step into the outburst of the self-acclaimed Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemi, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

Igboho was reported to have issued an ultimatum to Fulani leaders in Oyo state over the abduction of a pregnant woman and her relatives. His alleged ultimatum also sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng