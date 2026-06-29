Nigerian military sees major success with the surrender of ISWAP commanders and fighters in Borno state

76 terrorist fighters and their families recently surrendered amidst intensified military operations and intelligence efforts

Operation HADIN KAI vows to maintain pressure on remaining terrorist elements until complete neutralisation is achieved

Maiduguri, Borno state - The Nigerian military has announced another major success in its counter-insurgency efforts in the North-East, following the surrender of senior Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) commanders and dozens of fighters to troops.

The development was disclosed by the Joint Task Force North East, Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), which said the surrender followed sustained military operations and intelligence-driven actions against terrorist groups.

Acting Media Information Officer of Headquarters Joint Task Force North East, Captain Mohammed Goni, said the latest development reflected the impact of ongoing operations aimed at weakening terrorist networks.

Senior ISWAP commanders surrender as military intensifies operations in North-East. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

“Troops of the Joint Task Force North East, Operation HADIN KAI, have continued to record significant operational successes in the ongoing counter-terrorism campaign against Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists through sustained operations backed by credible, timely and actionable intelligence,” Goni said.

76 terrorist fighters surrender with families

The military spokesman revealed that several top ISWAP leaders had abandoned their hideouts and surrendered to troops operating within the North-East theatre.

He said the commanders were currently being held at a secure location where they were undergoing profiling, debriefing and other necessary procedures.

“Among those who surrendered are key members of the terrorist network due to relentless military pressure. They are currently in a secure location undergoing profiling, debriefing and other established procedures in accordance with extant operational protocols,” he stated.

Goni added that 76 terrorist foot soldiers, alongside some family members, also surrendered within the last week.

Operation HADIN KAI vows sustained pressure

The military said the recent gains have disrupted terrorist command structures, logistics networks and movement capabilities across the region.

According to Goni, the operation would continue with a combination of combat efforts, intelligence gathering and collaboration with security partners until terrorism is completely defeated.

“The pressure on the remaining terrorist elements will continue unabated until they are completely neutralised or forced to surrender,” the statement added.

Army kills 2 terrorists

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that two suspected Lakurawa terrorists have been killed and arms and ammunition recovered during an operation in the Sabarumawa axis of Kebbi State.

Troops of Sector 2, Joint Task Force (North West) Operation FANSAN YAMMA carried out the operation on Saturday, June 27, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng