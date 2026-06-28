American leader Donald Trump has now threatened severe military action against Iran amid escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran responded to US strikes with missile attacks on US military sites in the Middle East countries of Kuwait and Bahrain

Closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most crucial maritime chokepoint, leads to soaring global oil prices and disrupted commercial shipments

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering world news and global affairs.

Washington - USA - US President Donald Trump said his country “will be forced to militarily complete the job we successfully started”.

As reported on Sunday, June 28, by BBC, Trump said on Truth Social that it was "very possible" that Tehran would "never learn".

Donald Trump warns the US could "militarily complete the job" in Iran, escalating tensions despite a recent ceasefire agreement. Photo credit: @HQNewsNow, @Osocom123

Source: Twitter

The threat came after US forces said they struck “multiple” Iranian targets Saturday, June 27, in another tit-for-tat response to attacks on shipping in the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform:

“United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN! It is very possible that they will never learn!

“There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!”

Iranian media reported several explosions in the Sirik and Qeshm areas of southern Iran, according to The Times of Israel.

Iran accuses US of ceasefire violation

In the wake of the strikes, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also accused the US of violating the terms of the ceasefire, announcing that its navy and aerospace forces had launched joint missile and drone attacks targeting US military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain in retaliation.

The IRGC said in a statement published by Iran's Press TV:

“Violating the ceasefire is contrary to Clause 1 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding and will result in the complete halt of all diplomatic processes."

Donald Trump-led US and Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei-led Iran exchange strikes and accuse each other of violating the ceasefire. Photo credit: Starplus Raymond Junior

Source: Facebook

Oil prices soared after Hormuz closure

The US and Iran agreed on Wednesday, June 17, to end hostilities under a 14-point memorandum of understanding, which had also called for Iran to use its "best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge for 60 days".

The Strait of Hormuz is a key waterway for oil and gas shipments, and was effectively closed by Tehran after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran at the end of February.

The shutdown of the critical channel caused a spike in global oil prices and prevented shipments of other crucial commodities such as fertiliser.

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UAE to unlock billions of dollars for Iran

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) agreed to unlock billions of dollars for Iran, four sources said, in a tactical shift after weeks ​of Iranian attacks on the wealthy Gulf Arab state during the US-Israeli war with the Islamic Republic.

Word of the move by the UAE to seek de-escalation, which has not been previously reported, coincides with ‌the final stages of broader negotiations between Tehran and Washington on ending the war, talks that diplomats say could involve the release of tens of billions of dollars in Iranian oil revenues frozen in foreign banks under US sanctions.

Source: Legit.ng