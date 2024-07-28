Ademario Emmanuel, Director General of the Coalition of Nigerian Youths on Security and Safety Affairs (CONYSSA), has spoken against the planned protest

FCT, Abuja—Ademario Emmanuel, a security expert and the Director General of the Coalition of Nigerian Youths on Security and Safety Affairs (CONYSSA), has spoken against the planned protest in August.

Speaking with Legit.ng on Saturday, July 27, in Abuja, the security expert emphasised the importance of unity and constructive dialogue in addressing some of the country's challenges.

Nigerians urged to support FG restructuring efforts

While commending President Tinubu, Emmanuel highlighted the recent announcement that the country should be restructured as a significant move in the right direction.

He called on Nigerians not to be blinded by the developmental moves taken by the President, expressing optimism that this administration would address all concerns of the Nigerian people.

He noted that the move demonstrates a genuine commitment to addressing the long-standing issues that have hindered Nigeria's national development and security.

He said:

"We commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR and his administration for their dedication to this cause and their willingness to implement necessary reforms. He is doing well. The restructuring process promises to enhance governance, promote equitable resource distribution, and ensure that every region of our great nation benefits from our collective wealth."

Call for dialogue over protests

While recognising the importance of protests in a democratic society, the security expert urged Nigerians, particularly the youth, to prioritise dialogue and peaceful engagement over actions that could destabilise the nation.

He said:

"Protests can be a vital tool for expressing grievances, but at this critical juncture, we believe that constructive collaboration with the government can lead to more sustainable solutions to our challenges."

