President Bola Tinubu's cabinet is unsettled over the planned nationwide protest against the high cost of living in the country

This is as the SGF, George Akume, calls for an emergency meeting with ministers, some special advisers and former ministers

The meeting is organised with the view to stopping the planned hunger protest scheduled for August 1

The Federal Government has scheduled an emergency meeting for Wednesday morning, July 24, in response to a planned nationwide protest on August 1.

President Bola Tinubu has pleaded with the organizers to shelve the protests and give his administration more time to execute people-oriented programs.

Tinubu scheduled emergency meeting over hunger protest Photo Credit: @officialABAT

What Tinubu is doing about hunger protest

According to The Punch, the meeting was called by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, and will be attended by all ministers and special advisers to the President.

According to the circular, the meeting is described as mandatory and stated that it would discuss the planned nationwide protest.

The protest is being organized in response to the rising cost of living and economic hardship in the country, which are blamed on the removal of the fuel subsidy and other economic reforms.

The planned demonstration has gained traction on social media, with hashtags such as "EndBadGovernance" and "TinubuMustGo" trending.

Tinubu, police warned against hunger protest

However, the Presidency and police authorities have called on youths to abandon the plan, describing it as ill-advised.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, conveyed the President's plea to Nigerians, asking them to shelve the plan and await the government's response to their pleas.

Idris stated that the President has asked the young people to listen to him and allow him more time to realize his plans for them.

The meeting is seen as the government's attempt to address the growing discontent among Nigerians and prevent the planned protest from proceeding.

