The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has issued warnings ahead of the planned nationwide protests against hunger and economic hardship

The military said mischief-makers are planning to attack car owners, landlords and smartphone users during the planned protests

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, warned that the military won’t condone any form of violent protests

FCT, Abuja - The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said it has uncovered a plot by mischief-makers to hijack the planned nationwide protest against hunger and economic hardship in the country.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, said mischief-makers plan to attack car owners, landlords and smartphone users during the planned ‘EndBadGovernance’ protest.

Buba said this while speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, July 25, Channels Television reports.

He hinted that the EndBadGovernance’ organisers intend to replicate the recent protest-turn-anarchy demonstration in Kenya.

He warned against any form of violence during the planned nationwide protest as the military won’t condone any form of violent gatherings.

“Already, we have detected some unscrupulous elements bent on hijacking the planned protest to make it violent. Many are therefore following in ignorance.”

“For instance, there are indications that if you possess a smartphone, if you possess a car, if you possess a shop, if you own a house or even use air conditioning in your house, you have been labelled a target.”

Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met behind closed-door with the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) at the State House, Abuja.

It was gathered that the emergency meeting may not be unconnected to the planned nationwide protest on August 1.

Presidency sources said the meeting will be followed by that of the President and the traditional rulers.

Hunger protest: What NSA Ribadu told governors

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the 36 state governors reinstated their commitments towards enhancing the security of lives and property ahead of the planned nationwide protest.

The National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, told the governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) about the planned hunger and hardship protest.

Ribadu promised to support the 36 state governors in improving security architecture at the subnational.

