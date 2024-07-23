Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2024 election, has threatened President Bola Tinubu's media aide, Bayo Onanuga, with a legal battle

The former governor of Anambra state issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the presidential aide to make a public apology or face a defamation suit

Obi's counsel, Alex Ejesieme, said Onanuga's statement that Obi was behind the planned hunger protest against President Tinubu's administration was defamatory

Peter Obi, former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party presidential candidate, has given Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu, a 72-hour ultimatum to apologize for linking him to a planned nationwide protest.

Obi's counsel, Alex Ejesieme, demanded a public apology in four national newspapers and Onanuga's social media handle, threatening a defamation libel lawsuit if the ultimatum is not met.

Hunger Protest: Peter Obi threatened to sue Bayo Onanuga Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Why Obi threatens Tinubu's aide

According to The Punch, Onanuga had alleged that Obi's supporters were planning mayhem in Nigeria, causing harm to Obi's reputation and emotional well-being.

Obi's counsel described the allegation as a "calculated plot" to demean and embarrass their client, emphasizing Obi's law-abiding and constructive engagement record.

The counsel stressed that Obi abhors violence and has always resorted to legal mechanisms to address grievances, urging his supporters to abide by the rule of law.

Obi expresses commitment to democracy

Obi's counsel highlighted his client's commitment to democratic principles and constructive criticism without malice or resentment.

The letter emphasized that Obi has expressed dissatisfaction with certain policies through constructive criticism without associating himself with protests.

Obi's counsel reiterated the demand for an apology and warned of legal action if the ultimatum was not met to protect his client's reputation and clear his name.

Hunger protest: Ndume asks Tinubu to address youths

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ali Ndume, the Borno South senator who was recently impeached as the chief whip of the senate for speaking against President Bola Tinubu, has called on the president to address the youths' anger.

Ndume made the call while reacting to the trending planned hunger protests by some Nigerians over the country's current economic hardship.

However, the senator expressed concerns that the protest leaders were unknown and that the government would not be able to identify who to call to negotiate with.

Source: Legit.ng