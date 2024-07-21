"Open Up": Ndume Speaks on ₦70k Minimum Wage, Launches Full Attack on Tinubu after Sack
- Senator Ali Ndume, who was recently sacked as the chief whip of the senate, has begun full criticism of President Bola Tinubu's administration
- Ndume's earlier criticism that President Tinubu had been "caged" led to his removal as the chief whip of the senate
- The Borno senator, in his new criticism, said the new ₦70,000 minimum wage agreed between the FG and labour is a chicken feed compared to the suffering Nigerians are going through
Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South, continues to criticize President Bola Tinubu despite his removal as the Nigerian Senate's chief whip.
Ndume's criticism led to his removal, and his party asked him to quit and join an opposition party.
Senate saga: Ndume vows to continue to speak
Daily Trust reported that, however, Ndume remains undeterred, vowing to continue telling the truth to power.
During an interactive session with journalists, Ndume commented on the new N70,000 minimum wage agreed upon by Tinubu and the NLC.
He stated that while the increase is a good move, it is insufficient to address Nigerians' suffering.
Ndume compared the new minimum wage to the cost of a bag of rice, emphasizing that more needs to be done to alleviate poverty.
Ndume sends message to Tinubu after his sack
He advised President Tinubu to listen to Nigerians' cries and address their concerns, describing his actions as patriotic.
Ndume reiterated that speaking the truth to power is patriotic and urged the president to take appropriate measures to eliminate the suffering of the people.
He then added:
“So, I call on the president to still open up and listen to the people”.
Ndume rejects Akpabio's new appointment
Legi.ng earlier reported that Senator Ali Ndume, who was removed as Senate Chief Whip on July 17, has rejected a new appointment offered by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.
Ndume was offered the chairmanship of the Senate Committee on Tourism but declined the position.
The rejection comes after Ndume's removal as Chief Whip, which was requested by the APC caucus in the Senate and the party leadership, who also asked him to resign from the party.
