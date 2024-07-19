Senator Ali Ndume has said that he stood by his words against President Bola Tinubu, which was the reason why he was sacked as the Senate chief whip

Ndume said his action did not warrant the punishment of stripping him of his position as a principal officer of the house

The embattled senator added that he had rejected the appointment as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Tourism because he did not have any experience with the position

Mohammed Ali Ndume, Senator representing Borno South, has spoken out about his removal as Senate Chief Whip, stating that his actions did not warrant such a drastic measure.

Ndume was removed from his position after criticizing President Bola Tinubu's administration, particularly on the high cost of living in the country.

According to Leadership, Ndume maintained that his comments were not sufficient grounds for his removal as a Senate principal officer and stood by his statement.

Why Ndume rejected Akpabio's new offer

Ndume also revealed that he had declined the chairmanship of the Senate Committee on Tourism, citing his lack of experience and exposure.

He emphasized his foundational role in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and stated that he would consult his constituents before making any further decisions regarding his future in the party.

Ndume's removal has sparked controversy, with some seeing it as a consequence of dissenting voices within the party's ranks.

Ndume reacts to sack as Senate chief whip

The Borno-born senator said:

“I stand by my statement. My actions did not warrant such a drastic measure.”

Ndume further explained that:

“I am a founding member of the APC. I was among the 22 Senators from the PDP who formed the APC when the current national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, was a deputy governor in Kano State.”

