Ndume Opens Up on 'Leaving APC for PDP' After Sack by Akpabio led Senate
- Senator Ali Ndume has said only his constituency can ask him to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC)
- Legit.ng reported on Wednesday, July 17, how Ndume was removed as the senate chief whip
- The Borno senator has been under attack by some elements in his political party over his strong criticism of the current leadership in Nigeria
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.
Maiduguri, Borno state - Ali Ndume, the senator representing Borno South, has spoken out about his political future following his removal as senate chief whip.
Ndume was removed from his position after criticising President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration, particularly on the high cost of living in the country.
Speaking in Maiduguri on Friday, July 19, Ndume responded to the advice that he is free to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or any political party of his choice.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
He said, according to Vanguard:
“I want to reiterate that, I am one of the founding members of the APC. It is the people of my constituency and teaming supporters that will decide for me whether to stay in APC, join another party or quit politics. Whatever their advice, is what I will work with.”
Ndume often lands in trouble with senate
Legit.ng reports that it is not the first time that Ndume would be suspended by the senate.
In March 2017, Ndume was sanctioned for ‘embarrassing’ his colleagues, Bukola Saraki and Dino Melaye.
The upper legislative chamber took the action in line with the recommendation of its committee on ethics and privileges.
The committee had recommended the suspension of Ndume for “deliberately” bringing up an issue that painted the red chamber in a bad light.
Read more on Ali Ndume
- “Senate becoming a puppet in Tinubu’s hands”: Atiku reacts to Ndume’s removal
- New twist as sacked Ndume rejects Akpabio's fresh appointment, details emerge
- Senate replaces Ali Ndume after sacking him as chief whip
'I stand by my statement', Ndume speaks
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ndume said he stands by his comments made in a recent interview granted to Arise Television.
Ndume told Senator Godswill Akpabio and others that he said nothing wrong, noting that his removal as the chief whip of the senate was an “act of God”.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.