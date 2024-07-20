Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume has objected to his removal as the chief whip of the Nigerian Senate

Ndume, the lawmaker representing Borno South in the national assembly, was on Wednesday, July 17, sacked as the chief whip, for criticising President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration

The vocal legislator also picked holes in the role played by the leadership of the ruling APC, warning that the party has taken the self-destructive path ahead of the 2027 election

Maiduguri, Borno state - Ali Ndume, the senator representing Borno South, has faulted his removal as the chief whip of the senate.

Ndume, however, said he has accepted his fate and will not challenge the decision of the Godswill Akpabio-led senate in the court of law.

Speaking in Maiduguri on Friday, July 19, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain asked his loyalists to move on from the episode.

He said, according to Vanguard:

“On whether I will take the matter (removal as chief whip) to court, I want say that, I will not go to court. I surrendered my case to Almighty Allah (God)”.

Meanwhile, Ndume called on his supporters and teaming Nigerians to continue to pray for God to have mercy on the masses, restore peace in the land, and remain calm and law-abiding always as things unfold.

'I stand by my statement', Ndume speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ndume said he stands by his comments made in a recent interview granted to Arise Television.

Ndume told Senator Akpabio and others that he said nothing wrong, noting that his removal as the chief whip of the senate was an “act of God”.

The vocal legislator also traced his history in the APC, pointing out that he is a founding member of the ruling party.

