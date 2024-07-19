Ali Ndume, who was sacked as the Senate chief whip on Wednesday, July 17, has rejected a fresh appointment from Senate President Godswill Akpabio

The Borno-born senator rejected the offer to become the chairman of the Senate Committee on Tourism

The APC caucus in the senate and the leadership of the ruling party wrote to the president of the senate, Godswill Akpabio, calling for Ndume's removal as Senate chief whip and asked him to resign from the party

Senator Ali Ndume, recently sacked as the Senate's Chief Whip, has rejected a fresh appointment from the president, Godswill Akpabio.

Akpabio announced Ndume as the chairman of the Senate committee on tourism two days after removing him as the chief whip of the 10th Senate on Wednesday, July 17.

How Ndume was sacked as chief chip

Daily Trust reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senate Caucus removed Ali Ndume as the Senate's Chief Whip during a plenary session.

The decision was made through a voice vote by Senate President Akpabio, and Tahir Mungono replaced Ndume.

Ndume's removal follows his recent criticisms of President Bola Tinubu's government, which did not align with the party's stance.

In a letter signed by the national chairman and secretary, the APC asked Ndume to resign from the party and join an opposition party of his choice.

Why Ndume was sacked?

Ndume's criticisms claimed that Tinubu was "caged" and unaware of the severity of hunger and hardship facing Nigerians, which some senators felt portrayed the president and his administration in a negative light.

According to political observers, the development highlights the internal dynamics within the APC and the consequences of dissenting voices within the party's ranks.

Ndume was said to have been instrumental in Akpabio's emergence as Senate president, leading the stability group that backed Akpabio's presidency.

Senate President Akpabio talks down colleague

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senate went into a closed-door session following Senator Ireti Kingibe's question on why the FCT budget was raised without her input.

Kingibe and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, have been at odds over the operation of FCT affairs, and Wike has vowed to unseat her in 2027.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio also talked down the senator, asking Wike to ignore her during a flag-off ceremony at Kugbo Bus Terminal in the FCT.

