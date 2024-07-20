Supporters of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, have been accused of sponsoring the planned nationwide protest

FCT, Abuja - Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser Information and Strategy to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has accused Peter Obi's supporters of being behind the planned 'EndBadGovernance', 'Tinubu Must Go,' and 'Revolution2024' protests.

He said the protest planners are the same people instigated by IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu to launch the destructive ENDSARS protest in October 2020.

Onanuga said Obi should be held responsible for anarchy his supporters are planning Photo credit: @aonanuga1956/@PeterObi

Onanuga said the alleged organisers are bittered because Obi of the Labour Party failed to win the 2023 presidential election.

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @aonanuga1956 on Saturday, July 20.

Onanuga said the planned protest are clarion calls for treason and Obi should be held responsible for the anarchy and mayhem his supporters are planning.

“If they understand the meaning of their hashtags, they will realise they are clarion calls for treason. Wanting to end an elected government is high treason. Wanting revolution is a call for a coup d’etat, which is also high treason.”

According to Onanuga, the following are some of the sponsors of the planned protests.

“I have been on the trail of one of the protest planners, who is nameless but claims to have an internet radio station, PTM100.88 Abuja. The anonymous person joined X in August 2022 and has 520 followers today, among whom are FS Yusuf, another rabid Obi supporter, and Professor Pat Utomi, a Labour Party chief and a guy on X who goes by the pseudonym Peter Obi's First Son. PTM’s profile image has someone holding the inscription` Certificate Forger Not My President, ' with a photo of Peter Obi as an inset. Only Obi’s supporters will be talking about certificate forgery long after the Supreme Court dismissed the allegation.”

The presidential aide also mentioned Babatunde Gbadamosi, “General Oluchi,” a woman who goes by the screen name “A Field Marshall of the Han Dynasty” and Brother Bernard, also known as Mikael C. Bernard

