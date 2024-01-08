The campaign director of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Doyin Okupe, has dumped the party

Okupe, who did not reveal his next destination, made his resignation known in a letter addressed to the party's national chairman, Julius Abure

The politician and a strong ally of Peter Obi disclosed that it was a tough decision, but he needed to forge ahead with his political activities with sincerity and freedom

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Doyin Okupe, the former director-general of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Organisation, has resigned his membership in the party.

Peter Obi’s campaign director, Doyin Okupe, has dumped the Labour Party. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, @doyinokupe

Source: Facebook

Okupe announced his resignation from the LP in a letter made available to newsmen on Monday, January 8.

As reported by Vanguard, Okupe explained that his lifelong alignment with right-wing and liberal democratic principles clashed with Labour’s left-of-centre ideology, making his continued membership difficult.

Okupe said he has been a rightist and a ‘Liberal Democrat’ his entire life, The Guardian report added. He noted that they contested the election on the platform of the Labour Party and lost.

The letter reads:

“I submit herewith my letter of resignation from the Labour Party with effect from today. You will recall that our flagbearer, Mr Peter Obi, myself and others left the PDP abruptly and had to look for a Special Purpose Vehicle in which to contest the 2023 Presidential Elections.

“The Labour Party, your good self, and other members of your executives provided us with this veritable platform with no burdensomeness whatsoever and for which we were extremely grateful.

“We did contest the election on the platform of the Labour Party and lost. This makes it exceedingly difficult for me to continue to stay in the Labour Party which is ideologically rooted in the left of the center.”

Coup D’état: Okupe backs Tinubu-led ECOWAS

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Doyin Okupe reacted to the military takeover of Niger Republic led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had issued a seven-day deadline to General Tchiani to surrender power to Bazoum.

EFCC releases Okupe, apologizes to Labour Party chieftain, gives reason

Meanwhile, Doyin Okupe, a strong ally of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential flagbearer, confirmed that he was detained on Thursday morning, December 12, 2022.

The Labour Party disclosed that he was later released and senior officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Lagos had apologised to Okupe for the "error".

The southwest politician disclosed the development on his Twitter page shortly after the news of his arrest by the Department of State Service took over the media.

Source: Legit.ng