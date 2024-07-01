One of Nigeria's key opposition leaders, Peter Obi, has said his major concern is how to pull the citizens out of poverty

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, said he will not be a party to an alliance that is for state capture 'as we are seeing today'

Ahead of the nation's next election, there have been talks of the top two presidential hopefuls coming together

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Onitsha, Anambra state - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 general elections, Peter Obi has said he has no plans to join other politicians to form a mega party to oust the All Progressives Congress (APC).

As reported by The Punch, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, made this call when he spoke to newsmen on Saturday, June 29, in Onitsha, Anambra state.

Peter Obi (left) and Atiku Abubakar are former political allies. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

He said:

"How do we pull people out of poverty? That should be our concern, and not forming a mega party.

“But if forming a mega party is to be able to provide all these things I have illustrated, then I am all for it. But if it is for state capture, so that politicians can take power and continue with the consumption, consumption, consumption, that we are seeing today, I will say no. But if it is to move the country to production, production, production, then I will say yes.”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi extended his sincere sympathies to President Bola Tinubu following a recent fall at Eagle Square, Abuja.

The opposition leader told mockers that they "achieve nothing by gloating" about President Tinubu's misstep, counselling them to "stay focused on the issues that will lead to a new Nigeria".

