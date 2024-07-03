Bayelsa state governor, Douye Diri, on Wednesday, July 3, shut down the call on his PDP colleague, Atiku Abubakar, to pick him as his running mate in the 2027 presidential election

Legit.ng gathered that a group, Diri Angels, called on Atiku, a former Nigerian No.2 citizen, to consider Diri as his vice-presidential candidate in 2027

But, Diri in a statement signed by his chief press secretary (CPS), Daniel Alabrah, described the group as a faceless group

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance, politics and elections in Nigeria.

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 general elections, Douye Diri, the Bayelsa state governor, has rejected the suggestion for Atiku Abubakar to choose him as his running mate in the next presidential poll.

As reported by The Nation newspaper, the suggestion for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate to pick Diri was proposed by a group named Diri Angels.

Governor Diri described the suggestion to be Atiku's running mate as a Greek gift from political jobbers, saying that it should be completely disregarded. Photo credits: @bukolasaraki, @atiku

Source: Twitter

'Your plot is dead on arrival' - Diri replies group

But reacting, the Bayelsa state governor dismissed the suggestion as a trick from political opportunists and advised the public to disregard them.

Diri said:

“I am not swayed by such calls. In my political journey, I have always relied on God and not on political jobbers with devious intentions.

“The aim of those behind this act is to cause disaffection but the plot is dead on arrival as I’m not interested in such a Greek gift."

More to read on 2027 election

Atiku's proposal: Obi gives condition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi said he has no plans to join other politicians to form a mega party to oust the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, made this call when he spoke to newsmen in Onitsha, Anambra state.

Source: Legit.ng